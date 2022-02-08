Supply Chain Management BPO Market 2022 | New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor 2030

Allied Market

The rise in need of cost-effective operations and growth in demand for advanced SCM practices drive the SCM BPO market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of cloud-based BPO for SCM creates ample opportunities in the market. The integration of advance technology such as cloud and analytics in the SCM by the key vendors creates intense competition in the market. For instance, service provided by Accenture reduces logistics cost, improve availability, and improves service revenue. The supply chain management BPO market is expected to grow at a considerable rate owing to technological advancement and integration of outsourcing processes with M.

The market is segmented based on sourcing, type, service, industry verticals, and geographic landscape. In terms of sourcing, it is divided into onshore, offshore, and nearshore.

Based on type, it is bifurcated into traditional SCM BPO and business process as service (BPaaS). The service segment is categorized into order management, inventory management, after-market service, logistics, SCM analytics, manufacturing operations, sourcing, and procurement. The segmentation of the market based on industry vertical is studied across banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key industry players - Accenture LLP., Capgemini SE., Genpact Limited., International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Avnet, Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., and UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global supply chain management BPO market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

