China Genetic Testing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Genetic Testing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the China genetic testing market reached a value of US$ 2.76 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Market Trends:

In an effort to expand its domestic biotechnology sector, the Chinese Government has taken steps in the favor of genetic science development. It identified genomics as a strategic field for the country’s social and economic development in its 14th Five-Year Plan. The Government also plans to document the genetic makeup of people from nine different minority groups, in an attempt to decode hereditary information within their genes. Apart from this, the market for direct-to-consumer DNA testing has also experienced massive growth driven by rising priority of personal health and wellness among consumers. This trend has further been supported by technological advancements which have reduced the cost of DNA sequencing services. However, there is a lack of specifically-designed educational programs for training medical genetic professionals in China.

Market Summary:

• On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into prenatal testing, newborn testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, predictive or presymptomatic testing and others. Amongst these, prenatal testing is the most popular segment.

• Based on diseases, the market has been segregated into cancer, Down syndrome, thalassemia and others. At present, cancer remains the leading cause of death in China owing to which genetic tests are gaining popularity as these tests help the doctors in identifying suitable medication for patients.

• The market has been categorized on the basis of technologies into cytogenetic, biochemical and molecular. Amongst these, biochemical is the most common technology used for conducting genetic tests in China.

• There are several service providers available in China for genetic testing such as hospital-based laboratories, independent laboratories and specialty clinics. Hospital-based laboratories exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

• The report has analyzed the China genetic testing market according to different testing samples which include blood, saliva, hair and others. Amongst these, blood samples hold the majority of the market share.

• The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being BGI, Shenzhen Huada Gene Technology Co Ltd., Berry Genomics Co. ltd., Daan Gene Co. Ltd, WuXi NextCODE, Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd and WuXi PharmaTech.

Competitive Landscape:

• BGI

• Berry Genomics Co. ltd.

• Daan Gene Co. Ltd

• WuXi NextCODE

• Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

• WuXi PharmaTech

Breakup by Test Type:

• Prenatal Testing

• Carrier Testing

• New Born Testing

• Predictive/Presymptomatic Testing

• Diagnostic Testing

• Others

Breakup by Disease:

• Cancer

• Down Syndrome

• Thalassemia

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Biochemical

• Molecular

• Cytogenetic

Breakup by Service Provider:

• Hospital Based Laboratories

• Independent Laboratories

• Specialty Clinics

Breakup by Testing Sample:

• Blood

• Saliva

• Hair

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

