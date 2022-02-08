Biosimilar Market Share in Europe 2022-27: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biosimilar Market Share in Europe: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’the biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

As patients have limited access to biologics on account of their high prices, there is a huge demand for biosimilars in the region. Biosimilars are relatively less expensive as they do not require extensive investment for research and development activities and marketing, which saves time as well as money of the manufacturers. This has further assisted in reducing the overall cost of treating chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness among patients about the safety and efficiency of biosimilars is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. In line with this, the EMA and the European Commission are working to improve the understanding of biosimilars across the European Union.

Market Summary:

• Based on the molecule, the market has been segmented into infliximab, insulin glargine, epoetin alfa, etanercept, filgrastim, somatropin, rituximab and follitropin alfa. Currently, infliximab dominates the market, holding the largest share as it is used in the treatment of numerous inflammatory disorders like plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

• On the basis of the manufacturing type, in-house manufacturing represents the largest segment, followed by contract manufacturing. In-house manufacturing enables companies to monitor every step of the biosimilar manufacturing process.

• Country-wise, the market has been classified into Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Rest of Europe. Amongst these, Italy is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the total market share due to healthcare cost containment measures adopted in the country.

• The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Novartis, Pfizer, Teva, Celltrion, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Samsung Bioepis, Eli Lilly, Accord Healthcare Ltd., Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Hexal Ag, Apotex, Stada Arzneimittel Ag, Ratiopharm and Mylan.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

