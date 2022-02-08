Samuel Goodwin Charged with Murder in the 1st Degree and Child Endangerment

February 7, 2022

Marion, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being shared as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's assistance with this investigation.

On Monday February 7, 2022, the Marion Police Department arrested Samuel Goodwin age 22 for Murder in the 1st Degree and Child Endangerment causing Death. These charges resulted from an investigation that started on April 4, 2021, stemming from a medical call that occurred at 430 9th St in Marion.

On April 4, 2021, around 9:40am, Marion Police and emergency medical personal were dispatched to the residence for a report of an infant non-responsive and not breathing. Attempts to save the baby’s life were unsuccessful. An autopsy concluded that the baby’s cause of death was due to multiple head injuries and the manner of death was determined to be by homicide.

The Marion Police Department along with the DCI, Iowa State Office of the Medical Examiner, and the Linn County Attorney’s Office worked together on this investigation. During the investigation Goodwin, who is the biological father of the deceased baby, admitted he was the only adult that cared for his son during the overnight hours of April 3, 2021, through April 4, 2021. Goodwin reported the baby would not stop crying and would not take the bottle. Goodwin reported he became flustered and irritated with the baby. Through interviews with Goodwin, it was determined and Goodwin also acknowledged that he was responsible for the baby’s death.

Please note that although this release includes information that someone has been charged with a crime, it is merely an accusation, at this time, and the named defendant is innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.