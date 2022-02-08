Moodle Premium Partner Enovation Solutions expands to service growing Polish ed tech market
Enovation is the only official supplier of Moodle expertise in one of Europe’s fastest growing markets.
Enovation has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last few years and we see this as an opportunity to continue with that growth trajectory and to grow our talented team within Poland.”PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enovation, an award-winning and long standing Moodle Certified Service Provider in Ireland and France has become the first Moodle Certified Service Provider in Poland. This positions Enovation as the only official supplier of Moodle expertise in one of Europe’s fastest growing markets.
— Gary Mahon, CEO of Enovation
Enovation already operates a development and support facility in Poland to service its existing international customers and this will now expand to delivering eLearning solutions directly to the Polish academic and corporate or workplace learning segments.
Speaking about the announcement, Gary Mahon, CEO of Enovation explained, “We are very excited about the prospects of providing our solutions and services in the Polish market. Having built up a reputation for excellence in support and management through our Irish and French offices, we are confident that we can quickly grow our business in Poland and service this market locally. Enovation has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last few years and we see this as an opportunity to continue with that growth trajectory and to grow our talented team within Poland.”
Moodle CEO and Founder, Martin Dougiamas said, “Enovation has been a Moodle Partner for almost 20 years and we are delighted that they have become our first Certified Service Provider in Poland. Their proven expertise in hosting and development, along with their ongoing commitment to understanding user needs and providing long-term support will ensure a high standard of Moodle deployments to many more Polish users”.
As a Premium Moodle partner, Enovation is part of a premium group of Moodle Certified Service Providers who can offer the Moodle Workplace platform, designed for use in workplace settings, in addition to other core Moodle services and solutions such as the branded Moodle Mobile App.
Enovation was awarded the 2021 Moodle Educator Partner of the Year in recognition of their unwavering commitment to supporting the Moodle community and delivering the Moodle Educator Certification (MEC) program to teachers and educators around the world.
Having attained ISO 27001 certification, Enovation also offers unrivaled technology expertise to their Moodle customers with the assurance that their data is managed to the highest international security standards.
With offices in Ireland, France and Poland, Enovation provides solutions and support to more than 300 customers around the world.
About Moodle
Moodle is the world’s most customisable and trusted online learning solution. The heart of the ecosystem is Moodle LMS, the open source learning management system used by hundreds of millions of learners worldwide. Developed in conjunction with its community, Moodle LMS is complemented by Moodle Workplace, Moodle Apps, MoodleCloud and a network of Certified Service Providers delivering expertise in hosting, customisations, support and training. Moodle educates its community to create effective online learning experiences through Moodle Academy, the learning hub for the global Moodle community, and MoodleNet, a network to share and curate open educational resources.
