Rutland Barracks/ Violation of Conditions, Possession of Stolen Property, DLS-Criminal

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 02/06/22, 17:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving License Suspended (Criminal)

ACCUSED: Brian Sheldon

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/07/22 at approximately 1730 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an active retail theft at Tractor Supply Company in Rutland Town. Troopers were advised a female had left the store with stolen merchandise and left the area on foot. Troopers arrived in the area and were unable to locate the female. Troopers were contacted approximately an hour later and advised a male subject was in the store trying to exchange the stolen merchandise. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with the male who was identified as Brian Sheldon (43). Investigation revealed Sheldon was in possession of stolen property, in violation of court ordered conditions of release and had driven to Tractor Supply with a criminally suspended license. Sheldon was taken into custody and issued a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/22, 10:00 hours

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.