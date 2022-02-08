New Haven Barracks/ Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer/ Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/07/22, 1747Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 & & Bilodeau Rd., Whiting, VT

VIOLATION(S):

Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer

Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Nicholas Karov

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/07/22 at approximately 1747 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a truck fail to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Shoreham-Whiting Rd. & VT Route 30. Troopers attempted to stop the truck, which subsequently fled south on VT Route 30 at a high rate of speed and turned onto Bilodeau Rd. in the Town of Whiting. Troopers did not pursue the truck.

The same truck later attempted to elude law enforcement in Rutland, VT and subsequently crashed at approximately 1819 hours. The operator was identified as, Nicholas Karov (38) of Fair Haven, VT who was subsequently taken into custody.

Karov was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.