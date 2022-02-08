Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,216 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5000346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony                              

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/07/22, 1747Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30 & & Bilodeau Rd., Whiting, VT

VIOLATION(S): 

Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer

Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Nicholas Karov                                           

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/07/22 at approximately 1747 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks observed a truck fail to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Shoreham-Whiting Rd. & VT Route 30. Troopers attempted to stop the truck, which subsequently fled south on VT Route 30 at a high rate of speed and turned onto Bilodeau Rd. in the Town of Whiting. Troopers did not pursue the truck. 

The same truck later attempted to elude law enforcement in Rutland, VT and subsequently crashed at approximately 1819 hours. The operator was identified as, Nicholas Karov (38) of Fair Haven, VT who was subsequently taken into custody. 

Karov was issued a citation to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/22, 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer/ Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.