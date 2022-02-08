Governor Newsom Appoints Government Operations Agency and State Transportation Agency Secretaries 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Office of Digital Innovation Director Amy Tong to serve as Secretary of the California Government Operations Agency and the appointment of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Director Toks Omishakin to serve as Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency.

“A veteran of state service, Director Tong’s deep experience in the public sector and leadership in the technology field have helped guide key efforts to make government more efficient and effective, including our work to bridge the digital divide and help state agencies navigate complex challenges during the pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “With her keen focus on creating a culture of innovation, commitment to public service and proven track record, Director Tong’s leadership is integral to continue implementing our vision for bringing government technology into the 21st century with more accessible, responsive services to meet the needs of Californians.”

Amy Tong, 48, of Sacramento, has been appointed Secretary of the California Government Operations Agency. Tong has been Director at the California Office of Digital Innovation since 2022. She was Director at the California Department of Technology from 2016 to 2021. Tong was Chief Deputy Director of the Office of Systems Integration and Agency Chief Information Officer at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2014 to 2016. She was Deputy Director and Chief Information Officer at the California State Lottery from 2012 to 2014. Tong was Chief Technology Officer at the Department of Tax and Fee Administration from 2011 to 2012 and Chief of the Data Center at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2008 to 2011. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $227,178. Tong is registered without party preference.

“Director Omishakin has implemented innovative strategies to create a more equitable, world-class transportation network for all users while improving the safety and livability of neighborhoods across the state. Under his leadership, Caltrans has worked to accelerate more than 100 roadway projects during the pandemic, adjusted operations to help keep goods moving amid supply chain challenges and spearheaded the transformative Clean California program that is revitalizing public spaces across California,” said Governor Newsom. “As head of the largest and most complex transportation system in the nation, I’m confident that he’ll continue to bring his forward-thinking leadership and dedication to serving the people of California to advance our ongoing work to build safer, healthier and more sustainable communities that serve all Californians.”

Toks Omishakin, 44, of Sacramento, has been appointed Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency. Omishakin has been Director of the California Department of Transportation since 2019. He was Deputy Commissioner for Environment and Planning at the Tennessee Department of Transportation from 2011 to 2019. He was Director of Healthy Living Initiatives in the Nashville Mayor’s Office from 2008 to 2011. Omishakin earned a Master of Arts degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Jackson State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $227,178. Omishakin is registered without party preference.

