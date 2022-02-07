DOH News Release: DOH approves second medical cannabis retail dispensary for Cure Oahu

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to proceed to retail for TCG Retro Market 1, LLC dba Cure Oahu after it passed its final onsite inspection for a second retail facility. Cure Oahu’s new retail location is in the Kapolei Village Center at 4850 Kapolei Parkway, Kapolei, HI 96707.

“Cure’s new dispensary will provide much needed access to patients in West Oʻahu,” said Michele Nakata, DOH dispensary licensing section supervisor.

As of December 31, 2021, a statewide total of 34,125 in-state patients, and 2,764 caregivers were registered statewide. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hawai‘i ‘s other licensed medical cannabis retail centers include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104, Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Pl., Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo, 96720



Kauaʻi

Green Aloha located at: 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapa‘a



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at:

44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului

1087 Limahana Pl, Unit 4B in Lahaina

Pono Life Sciences located at:

415 Dairy Road in Kahului

Oʻahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Ave., in Waikiki 3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu

Cure Oahu located at: 727 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kaneohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, Aiea, HI 96701



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

