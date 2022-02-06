Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,199 in the last 365 days.

California’s Supreme Court Was Split. Leondra Kruger Found the Center.

If selected from President Biden’s short list of candidates to succeed Justice Stephen G. Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, she could become not only the first Black female justice, but also a mediating force on an institution notable for its polarization. “She’s a consensus builder,” said Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the chief justice of the California Supreme Court.

You just read:

California’s Supreme Court Was Split. Leondra Kruger Found the Center.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.