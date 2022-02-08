Route 18 Frankfort Road Bridge Replacement Online Public Meeting Wednesday

​​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual public meeting on the Route 18 Frankfort Road Bridge Replacement Project on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The Route 18-B61 Frankfort Road Bridge project consists of the replacement of the existing truss bridge carrying Frankfort Road over Raccoon Creek just north of the Route 3019 (Raccoon Creek Road) intersection located in Potter Township, Beaver County. The new bridge will be on new alignment downstream of the existing bridge. The project scope of work also includes approach roadway realignment, geometry improvements, drainage, guiderail, signing, and pavement markings updates. Traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge and a reduced duration detour will be necessary to complete the roadway tie-ins. Construction for this project is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2023 and extend into 2025.

The virtual public meeting will include a short presentation giving an overview of the project and its impacts as well as provide an opportunity for the public to ask the Project Team questions.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Location: Online only, link available online

To join the meeting go online to www.PennDOT.gov/District11 click on Public Meetings/Studies under the District Links header, choose the Beaver County tile and then select Route 18 Frankfort Road Bridge Replacement

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the meeting will be held online only. Those unable to access the meeting or comment form online may give feedback by contacting the PennDOT Project Manager Erik Porter P.E. at 412-429-4869 or eporter@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #