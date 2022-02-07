Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,190 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Seize Over 26 Pounds of Cocaine on Interstate 8 Near Casa Grande

On Friday, January 28, 2022, an AZDPS State Trooper stopped the driver of a Honda sedan traveling westbound on Interstate 8 at milepost 176, near Casa Grande. A vehicle search was conducted during the traffic stop, and the trooper located 26.5 pounds of cocaine concealed in numerous packages inside the vehicle. The driver, 22-year-old Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia, of Sonora, Mexico, was booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Cocaine seizure Car involved in drug seizure 

You just read:

Troopers Seize Over 26 Pounds of Cocaine on Interstate 8 Near Casa Grande

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.