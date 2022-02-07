Troopers Seize Over 26 Pounds of Cocaine on Interstate 8 Near Casa Grande

On Friday, January 28, 2022, an AZDPS State Trooper stopped the driver of a Honda sedan traveling westbound on Interstate 8 at milepost 176, near Casa Grande. A vehicle search was conducted during the traffic stop, and the trooper located 26.5 pounds of cocaine concealed in numerous packages inside the vehicle. The driver, 22-year-old Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia, of Sonora, Mexico, was booked into the Pinal County Jail on charges of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.