Texas National Guard Announce the Death of Soldier

AUSTIN, Texas (Feb. 7, 2022) - A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission-related incident today.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin is notified.

The Soldier was injured in Brackettville, Texas, and airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for the Texas Military Department. "We are focused on supporting the Soldier's family and are providing all available resources."

The cause of death is under investigation. More details will be released at a later time.

