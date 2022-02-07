Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,192 in the last 365 days.

AG Derek Schmidt: Criminals who trade online images of child sexual abuse should register as sex offenders

KANSAS, February 7 - TOPEKA – (February 7, 2022) – Felons convicted of trading child pornography online should be required to register as sex offenders, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has told legislators.

“This is a matter of the law needing to catch up with technology,” Schmidt said. “Sadly, as the methods of distributing visual depictions of children being sexually abused have expanded, so too must the legal tools available to respond to that sort of illegal behavior that harms kids. This added tool is needed to help prevent more kids from becoming victims.”

At Schmidt’s request, legislators introduced Senate Bill 368, which would require individuals who are convicted of internet trading in child pornography or aggravated internet trading in child pornography to register as sexually violent offenders.

Under current law, the list of sexually violent offenses that require registration includes exploitation of a child but not internet trading or aggravated internet trading of images of children being sexually abused.

“In effect, a conviction for the possession of sexually explicit images of a child ... is a registerable offense while the distribution of the same images on the internet is not,” Senior Assistant Attorney General Melissa Johnson of Schmidt’s office testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. “By requiring registration for individuals convicted of these offenses in Kansas, it will provide important information to parents and law enforcement in their continued work to provide safety for Kansas children.”

Current Kansas law makes it a felony to knowingly share images of a child being sexually abused, often referred to as child pornography, by way of any electronic device connected to the internet. Upon conviction, the penalties for the related crimes of internet trading of child pornography and aggravated internet trading of child pornography range from probation to life imprisonment, depending on factors including the age of the child victim. However, current law does not require persons convicted of these crimes to register as sexually violent offenders as must persons convicted of other sex offenses against children. The proposed legislation would extend registration requirements to these crimes.

Schmidt’s office testified there is a strong correlation between collecting and disseminating child pornography and contact offenses against children, so adding a registration requirement to these online sex crimes against children will increase protection for vulnerable populations.

A copy of SB 368 can be found at https://bit.ly/3J3lK80.

You just read:

AG Derek Schmidt: Criminals who trade online images of child sexual abuse should register as sex offenders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.