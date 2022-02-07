Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,193 in the last 365 days.

AR22 in Asm: Report correctly engrossed on 2-4-2022 - 2022-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - Relating to: honoring the life and public service of Representative Robert Goetsch.

Status: A - Engrossed

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/7/2022 Asm. Report correctly engrossed on 2-4-2022  

History

Date / House Action Journal
10/18/2021 Asm. Introduced by Representative Born 507
10/18/2021 Asm. Read and referred to Committee on Rules 507
10/21/2021 Asm. Placed on calendar 10-27-2021 by Committee on Rules  
10/27/2021 Asm. Rules suspended to withdraw from calendar and take up 545
10/27/2021 Asm. Adopted 545
2/7/2022 Asm. Report correctly engrossed on 2-4-2022  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/resolution/ar22

You just read:

AR22 in Asm: Report correctly engrossed on 2-4-2022 - 2022-02-07

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.