AR22 in Asm: Report correctly engrossed on 2-4-2022 - 2022-02-07
WISCONSIN, February 7 - Relating to: honoring the life and public service of Representative Robert Goetsch.
Status: A - Engrossed
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/7/2022 Asm.
|Report correctly engrossed on 2-4-2022
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|10/18/2021 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Born
|507
|10/18/2021 Asm.
|Read and referred to Committee on Rules
|507
|10/21/2021 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 10-27-2021 by Committee on Rules
|10/27/2021 Asm.
|Rules suspended to withdraw from calendar and take up
|545
|10/27/2021 Asm.
|Adopted
|545
|2/7/2022 Asm.
