Campaign to Save New Zealand’s Passenger Rail Services Rapidly Gains Ground

#SaveTheTrains Campaign in New Zealand

A campaign asking the New Zealand Government and KiwiRail to continue axed passenger rail services continues to grow with thousands signing a petition.

We need to make bold decisions around the future of public transport if we’re really serious about making a dent in CO2 emissions. National passenger rail needs to be part of the solution.” — Paul Callister

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Save Our Trains campaign was started in late January by members of the public who were concerned about KiwiRail’s announcement in December to pull out of providing same day scheduled passenger services on both islands of New Zealand.Thousands of people have already signed an online petition calling for the reinstatement of axed national passenger rail services. The petition also asks for a comprehensive national strategy for future passenger rail services built around concerns for climate action and economic development.Spokesperson, Michael Nicholson, said: “KiwiRail’s decision decimates the limited national network we had. It leaves us with disconnected urban services and large parts of the country unserved by rail. It just isn’t good enough, especially when the Government talks so much about regional economic development and climate action.”Spokesperson, Paul Callister, said: “We need to make bold decisions around the future of public transport if we’re really serious about making a dent in CO2 emissions. National passenger rail needs to be part of the solution. But it’s also a about creating a service that meets the needs of local communities. The first step is to save what we have.”The petition to Save Our National Passenger Rail Network reads: We call on the Government and KiwiRail to commit to maintaining existing intercity passenger rail services. Furthermore, we ask for a comprehensive national strategy for future passenger rail services built around concern for climate action and economic development.The petition to Save Our National Passenger Rail Network can be found at: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/p/saveourtrains

Trains connect our communities and are part of climate action