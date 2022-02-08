CRANT’s DE&I tracking technology named a finalist in Webby’s inaugural Anthem Awards
The Anthem Awards honors the mission-driven work of companies, and organizations worldwide. The competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries.
Because we have created the world we know through stories, we can change it through stories. And Brands are stories too.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRANT announced today that it has been named a finalist in the “Innovation - Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion” category for the inaugural Anthem Awards Social Impact Celebration, an initiative of the Webby Awards. The Anthem Awards honors the mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. The competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide.
Anthem Awards Finalists are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD); Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management); Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation); Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute); Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute); Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council); and Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).
Crant is a Miami-based creative machine learning company developing Brand and DEI tracking technology. The team led by Michael Wise, Rita Mwaikinda, Maurizio Boano and Alvaro Meléndez developed the DEI Tracker with the goal to use an array of machine learning models including semantic analysis, computer vision, topic modeling, and NLP to empower brands to uncover insights and make informed decisions against DEI dimensions like sexual identity, race and ethnicity, gender, age, class, and disability and thus have a positive impact on their communities.
The DEI Tracker will provide information related to each Brand’s DEI Index, Brand Love, share of voice, share of engagement, average engagement per post, and relevance by DEI dimension.
“Crant has set the standard for excellence for the Impact Industry. We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. “It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across Innovation in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion areas.”
“Because we have created the world we know through stories, we can change it through stories. And Brands are stories too, think of Dove and how they changed the perception of beauty. By making DEI an integral part of the Brand’s story we can help make the world more diverse, equitable and inclusive.” explained Alvaro Melendez, CEO of Crant.
Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.
About Crant
Crant is a creative machine learning company that has quickly become one of the most innovative companies in the field of data-driven Brand Intelligence. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and is focused on helping Brands have a more positive impact on the world with their marketing efforts. The team is open, diverse, and exciting.
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.
Crant's DEI Tracker explained