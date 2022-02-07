DEQ’s Administration Plan for American Rescue Plan Act’s State Fiscal Recovery Funds Now Available Online

Raleigh

Feb 7, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s administration plan for the approximately $1.6 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery funds for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is now available online.

The Division of Water Infrastructure (DWI) will hold a webinar about the plan and the upcoming application process on Thursday, February 10 at 11:00 a.m. Members of the public, potential applicants and interested parties are invited to listen online or by phone. A recording of the webinar will be posted for those who are unable to attend.

Online: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.phpMTID=e58c8149be3a0357008220aeb05267f57

Password: NCDWI

By phone: 415-655-0003

Access Code: 2428 015 4373

During the Division’s Spring 2022 funding round, in addition to the first available ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds, project funding is also available from the State Revolving Funds and the State Reserves Programs. The deadline for submitting applications is May 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Information about the funding programs administered by DWI is available at: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure

The Division has scheduled project funding application training at five locations statewide Feb. 21 through March 3, including a virtual training option on Feb. 28, for those planning to submit applications for the Spring 2022 funding round. The training includes instructions on applying for ARPA funding and other funding programs. Funding applications and related instructions will be posted on the Division’s website on Feb. 10. A recording of the webinar will be made available on the Division’s website.