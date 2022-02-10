Submit Release
Uncle Arnie's, California's #1 Cannabis Beverage, Launches Direct-to-Consumer Website with Delivery by Ginger

Fly Beverage, makers of Uncle Arnie's, are integrating Ginger's proprietary e-commerce technology to sell directly to consumers

Ginger’s incredible white label e-commerce integration solution, data-focused dashboard capabilities, next-day delivery offering and customer loyalty make them a perfect fit for Uncle Arnie’s”
— Theo Terris, Chief Executive Officer at Fly Beverages
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fly Beverage Corp. (“Fly”), makers of the #1 cannabis beverage in California, in collaboration with Ginger (“Ginger”), e-commerce provider and last-mile delivery service, announces the launch of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) website, unclearnies.com. Fly’s flagship brand, Uncle Arnie’s, is currently available in 240 points of distribution throughout California.


Launched in May of 2020, Uncle Arnie’s 100mg of THC-infused Iced Tea Lemonade has rapidly become the best-selling beverage Stock Keeping Unit (SKU) throughout California, with over $2.5M in sales and over 260,000 total units sold, according to Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) data analysis firm, Headset.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend the distribution of Uncle Arnie’s brand into the exploding channel of direct-to-consumer cannabis sales in California,” said Roie Edery, Chief Executive Officer at Ginger. “Uncle Arnie’s has quickly developed a cult-like legacy consumer following. Uncle Arnie’s will now have the opportunity to fully control their users' experience thanks to Ginger’s technology.”

Ginger’s innovative approach to DTC stretches beyond simple ordering and delivering.

“Ginger’s incredible white label e-commerce integration solution, data-focused dashboard capabilities, next-day delivery offering and the breadth of their customer loyalty and retention programs made them a perfect fit for Uncle Arnie’s,” said Theo Terris, Chief Executive Officer at Fly Beverages. “Ginger’s rapidly expanding coverage area throughout the state, further accelerates Uncle Arnie’s mission in providing accessible, memorable and affordable cannabis beverages and edibles to our loyal consumers.”

About Ginger:
Ginger is the only Direct-To-Consumer sales solution in California that directly connects brands to their loyal customer base. Ginger’s proprietary e-commerce and logistics technology is built specifically for cannabis brands that want to grow their sales, engage with customers, and tap into the exploding trend of DTC sales. With Ginger’s e-commerce technology, brands can offer next-day delivery and provide a custom-branded, ideal delivery experience. Ginger allows brands to nurture their loyalists and create new ones daily. Learn more at: www.gingercommerce.com.

About Fly Beverage:
Fly Beverage is home to Uncle Arnie’s, a California-based cannabis brand focused on powerful yet accessible beverages and gummies. Uncle Arnie’s Iced Tea Lemonade is currently selling in 220 licensed dispensaries. It is California’s number one beverage SKU by a total 90-day trailing volume. Learn more at www.unclearnies.com

Ginger Contact:
Ms. Samantha Matcovsky (she/hers)
Account Manager
+1 (631) 804-8805
samantha@gingercommerce.com
www.gingercommerce.com

Mr. Alec Burkin (he/him/his)
Uncle Arnie's
+1 917-334-7548
