Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,148 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Oakley To Board Of Pilot Commissioners For Harris County Ports

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Bruce Oakley to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024.

Bruce Oakley of Houston is a partner at Hogan Lovells US, LLP and previously served as Judge of the 234th Judicial District Court in Harris County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Houston Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, and Bar of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Additionally, he is a former board member of the Harris County Houston Sports Association, the Harris County Children’s Protective Services, and the Harris County Juvenile Probation Board. Oakley received a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Oakley To Board Of Pilot Commissioners For Harris County Ports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.