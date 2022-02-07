Governor Abbott Reappoints Oakley To Board Of Pilot Commissioners For Harris County Ports

TEXAS, February 7 - February 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Bruce Oakley to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports for a term set to expire on February 1, 2024.

Bruce Oakley of Houston is a partner at Hogan Lovells US, LLP and previously served as Judge of the 234th Judicial District Court in Harris County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Houston Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, and Bar of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Additionally, he is a former board member of the Harris County Houston Sports Association, the Harris County Children’s Protective Services, and the Harris County Juvenile Probation Board. Oakley received a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University.