AP Towers Myanmar Selects Teleporte Keyless Access Control to Secure Telecom Towers

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AP Towers, based in Myanmar, has selected Sera4’s keyless access control solution, Teleporte, to provide secure, reliable, and scalable access control to its telecommunications tower and power infrastructure assets.

AP Towers Myanmar provides passive telecom tower infrastructure, offering construction, management and leasing of telecommunications tower and power infrastructure to all mobile operators in Myanmar.

AP Towers was looking to establish access protocols in order to understand who was accessing sites, and when. The proper management of critical infrastructure requires full control of tower sites and assets and, prior to implementing Teleporte, the AP Towers Operations team couldn’t establish this level of control. Assets were secured with battery-operated physical keys and when the batteries were depleted, rather than request a replacement battery, users often reverted to a traditional padlock, or even no lock at all, leaving sites open to intruders without AP Towers’ knowledge.

Paul Jacob, Operations Manager at AP Towers Myanmar, lead the implementation of Teleporte. “The most compelling feature (of Teleporte) is the use of a mobile application to lock and unlock the padlock. This eliminates the use of physical keys, which has been one of our main security threats, as physical keys are often lost by the users,” says Jacob. “The mobile app also eliminates the challenges associated with key management. When users request a key from the Operation Centre, it’s easy to issue an electronic key via Teleporte and provide the appropriate access.”

In addition to alleviating some of the security challenges of traditional keys, Teleporte also provides AP Towers with the insights needed for operational improvements. “Through the integration of Sera4 to our net map, our Operations team is able to see, in real-time, anyone accessing our sites, and the time and durations of the visits,” says Jacob. “The access logs generated by Teleporte help us analyze our planned activities and gives the Operations team the data to make improvements.”

Sera4 protects critical infrastructure in remote places around the globe. Teleporte, Sera4’s keyless platform for physical access control, is both easy to use and highly secure. Operating across four continents, Sera4 provides security and identity control for some of the world’s largest service providers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AP Towers Myanmar to provide a simple, secure, and reliable solution that helps them protect critical infrastructure and serve their customers better,” says David Coode, CEO at Sera4. “We love that Apollo Towers is leveraging the insights and access logs delivered by Teleporte. That’s what we’re really selling—identity intelligence.”

“AP Towers aims to be the number one tower company in Myanmar,” says Jacob. “We’ll accomplish this by using all the latest technology, starting with the keys that secure our infrastructure.”

For more information about Sera4 access control solutions or to learn about partnering with Sera4, please visit https://www.sera4.com.

