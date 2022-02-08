Ipsos, IVP Research Labs, Schlesinger Group to Employ Shimmer’s NeuroLynQ™ to Analyze Super Bowl Audience Reaction Live

Small, lightweight, wrist worn NeuroLynQ sensor for biometric data capture

Partners will create true-to-life fan experience, use NeuroLynQ to measure emotional responses during the game, relay that real-time data to remote researchers

Our NeuroLynQ biometric technology will measure fans’ emotional responses to all the football action, top-notch ad lineup, and half-time performances and relay that data live for real-time analysis.” — Shimmer Research

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipsos, IVP Research Labs, Schlesinger Group and Shimmer Research are partnering to provide live biometric monitoring and analysis of this year’s Super Bowl. They will use Shimmer Research’s NeuroLynQ biometric technology to measure fans’ emotional responses to all the action – catches, kicks, fumbles, touchdowns, and referee calls plus the top-notch ad lineup and half-time performances – and relay that data live for real-time analysis.

They plan to recruit up to 40 football fans (half supporting each team) at a sports bar in New Jersey on game day to participate in their Super Bowl study. Each participant will be asked to wear a NeuroLynQ sensor on their wrist attached to two finger electrodes to measure their galvanic skin responses (GSR), or changes in sweat gland activity, throughout the game. That will be the only change to the fans’ planned Super Bowl celebration. They will be able to eat and drink as normal.

“We are trying to make this experience reflect real life as closely as possible by recruiting participants who already planned to watch the Super Bowl at that bar. We are just asking them to wear the NeuroLynQ device during the game. They won’t even notice that it is there after a few minutes. But their response to the game and the Super Bowl ads will be available for analysis immediately,” said Geoffrey Gill, President of Shimmer Americas.

“The beauty of this approach is that viewers of the stream will be able to see this Super Bowl audience data in real time without having to be present. From our side, we are most interested in the performance of the commercials and we will be using this data to inform our comprehensive and holistic assessment of Super Bowl advertising success, which will be publicly available by 4 pm ET on Monday,” said Pedr Howard, Senior Vice President, Creative Excellence at Ipsos.

“IVP and Schlesinger are always looking for ways to advance qualitative research and provide richer insights into consumer behavior. This new study will allow biometric research to be conducted in real time during one of the most widely watched sporting events of the year in the United States. It will be fascinating to see how fans’ arousal and attention changes as the game unfolds,” said Bob Granito, President, IVP Research Labs.

The group is making a limited number of spaces available to view the live stream and see the results in real time. Those who are interested should complete the form at https://forms.gle/pYKEwVxAJkeawtXZ8

to request a spot.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is the world’s third largest market research company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1st, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP. For more information, visit www.ipsos.com.

About IVP Research Labs

IVP Research Labs provides research technology labs in facility, in-field or online to help marketing researchers gain deeper insights and provide compelling visualization for their key findings. Solutions include: usability, eye tracking and neuromarketing technology across the US, Europe and Canada, where IVP has also built a large network of research facility partners. For more information, visit https://ivpresearchlabs.com.

About Schlesinger Group

Schlesinger Group is a leading global data collection and research services company offering a broad range of qualitative and quantitative solutions worldwide and delivering high-quality recruitment and project management for any methodology, online or in-person. Schlesinger’s capabilities harness advanced qualitative and quantitative proprietary technology to make getting human answers to business questions easier, faster, smarter, and more scalable. Learn more at www.SchlesingerGroup.com.

About Shimmer Research

With customers in more than 75 countries, Shimmer Research is a leading wearable technology services and sensor manufacturing company based in Dublin, Ireland. Shimmer is focused on three business areas: neuromarketing, clinical research, and academic research. For more information, visit www.neurolynq.com, www.shimmersensing.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/shimmer/ or follow @ShimmerSensing.

