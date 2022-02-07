02/03/21-HĀʻENA COMMUNITY BASED SUBSISTENCE FISHING AREA ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETING
For Immediate News Release: February 3, 2022
HĀʻENA COMMUNITY BASED SUBSISTENCE FISHING AREA ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETING
To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/178806871
(Līhuʻe) – The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) will hold an online community meeting for the 5-year evaluation of the Hā‘ena Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA). The meeting will feature presentations from DAR staff, researchers from University of Hawaii, and Hui Makaainana O Makana.
Saturday, February 12th, 2022
Location: Virtual meeting – Zoom
Time 9:00-11:00am
Zoom information link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85319966772?pwd=aGgxWFVwMkprU3FKS2U3Zm9QZFVoUT09
Meeting ID: 853 1996 6772
Passcode: 297Yyn
# # #
Informational website on The Hā‘ena Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA):
https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/regulated-areas/haena-community-based-subsistence-fishing-area/
Media contact:
AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)