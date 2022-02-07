02/03/21-HĀʻENA COMMUNITY BASED SUBSISTENCE FISHING AREA ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETING

For Immediate News Release: February 3, 2022

HĀʻENA COMMUNITY BASED SUBSISTENCE FISHING AREA ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETING

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/178806871

(Līhuʻe) – The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) will hold an online community meeting for the 5-year evaluation of the Hā‘ena Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA). The meeting will feature presentations from DAR staff, researchers from University of Hawaii, and Hui Makaainana O Makana.

Saturday, February 12th, 2022

Location: Virtual meeting – Zoom

Time 9:00-11:00am

Zoom information link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85319966772?pwd=aGgxWFVwMkprU3FKS2U3Zm9QZFVoUT09

Meeting ID: 853 1996 6772

Passcode: 297Yyn

# # #

Informational website on The Hā‘ena Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area (CBSFA):

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/regulated-areas/haena-community-based-subsistence-fishing-area/

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)