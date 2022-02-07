Meet Warden Sarah Dugan in the West Rawlins district

Lander - Sarah Dugan is the new West Rawlins Game Warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Sarah grew up in Greeley, Colorado before moving to Wyoming to attend college. In 2019 she interned with the Water for Wildlife Foundation which partners with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Lander, Wyoming. In December 2019, she graduated college, and was hired on as a Game Warden in 2020.

She began her career in the Laramie Region before being selected to transfer to the West Rawlins Warden District, replacing Derek White in June 2021.

Sarah is excited to serve a new community that is very outdoor-oriented, while continuing to work towards conservation and wildlife management. Aiden, her significant other, and dog, Dally, join her and are looking forward to exploring a new part of Wyoming.

Wyoming game wardens are responsible for wildlife law enforcement and education, damage and prevention, data collection, and wildlife management duties. You can reach Warden Dugan at (307) 328-0313.

- WGFD -