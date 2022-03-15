Rosa & Co. Expands its Team by Welcoming Jack Capponi as Vice President
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosa & Co., known worldwide for its PhysioPD® Research and ForecastMD™ Platforms, is pleased to welcome Jack Capponi as Vice President. Jack will be responsible for helping scale Rosa's ongoing growth by structuring strategic partnerships with Biotech, Pharmaceutical & Investment firms that Rosa's ForecastMD™ Platform can help quantify their commercial viability.
"Jack brings a unique & diverse blend of executive-level expertise within the Life Science eco-system," said Matt Marano, Chief Commercial Officer of Rosa & Co. "As Rosa enters its 20th anniversary, we'll look to Jack to help expand our strategy into new markets."
Jack has nearly 20 years of experience in the Life Science Industry. He has worked with early-stage and mature companies in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, Jack served as Commercial Director of Bausch Health's Neurology and Diversified Products business unit leading the core functions of Marketing, Market Access, and Sales Operations. Before that, he was the Senior Director of Marketing at Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, leading the go-to-market strategy of Phase II/III assets in the Orphan Disease category. He was also a founding member of Vidara Therapeutics, where he played an integral role in their overall commercial execution.
About Rosa & Co.
Rosa & Co was established in 2002 to assist life science companies from Mechanism to Market with its PhysioPD and ForecastMD Research Platforms.
PhysioPD Research is a powerful component of modern drug development. A proven quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) approach that complements the expertise and experience of clinicians and research teams; PhysioPD Research guides more effective experimental and trial design and enables a deeper understanding of empirical data. This research allows for dramatically more effective learning about the connection of drug and disease mechanisms to relevant preclinical and clinical outcomes, supporting more confident decisions at all stages in research and development.
The PhysioPD portfolio dovetails exquisitely with ForecastMD. Our key capability is to credibly identify what product attributes will drive physician demand and how a product's potential range of performance on these attributes will compare to current and future competitive options. Our clients use the study results for internal discussions about new product planning and inform external discussions with partners and investors regarding the commercial potential for their assets.
For more information, please visit www.rosaandco.com.
Matt Marano
