DOT News Release: NANUE BRIDGE ON HAWAII BELT ROAD IN NORTH HILO POSTED AT 12 TONS FOLLOWING FEB. 5 CRASH

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation announces that Nanue Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in North Hilo will be weight restricted to 12 tons following a motor vehicle crash on Saturday, Feb. 5.

In addition to the weight posting, the makai (northbound) lane over the bridge near mile marker 18 will be closed until a structural inspection can be completed. Traffic in both directions will be managed by flaggers.

HDOT is taking these actions out of an abundance of caution. The structural inspection will take place Sunday, Feb. 6. An update will be provided upon completion of the inspection.

