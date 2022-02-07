PSD News Release: MAN WITH ILLEGAL FIREARM ARRESTED BY SHERIFF DIVISION HILO SECTION DEPUTIES

HONOLULU – Deputy Sheriffs assigned to the Hilo Section of the Sheriff Division arrested a man during a court-ordered eviction for having an illegal firearm.

On February 5 at about 8 a.m. deputies were assigned to enforce a court-ordered writ of possession in Keaau, Hawaii. The location was occupied by a male, female, and a 4-year-old and 2-year-old toddler. Deputies removed all four occupants from the residence. While clearing the home for threats and hazards the deputies were alerted that there was an unregistered firearm in a closet. Deputies recovered the firearm which was described as a 12-gauge shotgun with a shortened barrel of approximately 7.5 inches.

They also recovered approximately 27 rounds of shotgun ammunition.

31-year-old Paul Abiley was arrested and faces a felony firearms charge. He was booked at the Hawaii County Police Department, Hilo Substation and held over the weekend for arraignment today in Hilo District Court.

