PSD News Release: MAN WITH ILLEGAL FIREARM ARRESTED BY SHERIFF DIVISION HILO SECTION DEPUTIES

HONOLULU – Deputy Sheriffs assigned to the Hilo Section of the Sheriff Division arrested a man during a court-ordered eviction for having an illegal firearm.

On February 5 at about 8 a.m. deputies were assigned to enforce a court-ordered writ of possession in Keaau, Hawaii. The location was occupied by a male, female, and a 4-year-old and 2-year-old toddler. Deputies removed all four occupants from the residence. While clearing the home for threats and hazards the deputies were alerted that there was an unregistered firearm in a closet. Deputies recovered the firearm which was described as a 12-gauge shotgun with a shortened barrel of approximately 7.5 inches.

They also recovered approximately 27 rounds of shotgun ammunition.

31-year-old Paul Abiley was arrested and faces a felony firearms charge. He was booked at the Hawaii County Police Department, Hilo Substation and held over the weekend for arraignment today in Hilo District Court.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

