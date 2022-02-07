Submit Release
Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature and Commission Meeting

Military personnel, veterans, and their families are invited to participate in Veterans and Military Day at the legislature on Feb. 15. The group will meet at the state Capitol and visit the Senate and House galleries at 10 a.m.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will also hold its quarterly meeting on Feb. 15, at 1 p.m., at the Wyoming Veterans Commission Conference Room at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave, Cheyenne.

Veterans from around the state, especially Southeast Wyoming, are invited to attend. Please plan to bring a valid government ID to access the building. Items on the agenda include a review of legislative actions. Expect the meeting to adjourn by 3 p.m.

For more information on both events, contact the Veterans Commission at (307) 777-8151.

