COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential for elevated levels of lead
- Company Name:
- Rojas Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
02/06/22, Rojas Inc., Los Angeles, CA is recalling PLAIN DRIED SALTED PLUMS in 0.5oz packages because it has the potential to have elevated levels of lead.
Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.
The distribution of the affected product was limited to Southern California.
The impacted Plain Dried Salted Plums products are identified below.
|ITEM DESCRIPTION
|BRAND
|UPC
|PRODUCTION DATE
|Plain Dried Salted Plums net wt. 0.5oz
|LUPAG
|725535011337
|December 2021
There have been no reports of illnesses to date.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and California Department of Public Health Food & Drug Branch.
Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it or return to place of purchase for refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with questions can contact 323-266-2192 or sales@rojasinc.com, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm, PST.