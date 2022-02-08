Content Evolution names Sharon Osen to its Board of Advisors
Brandifference CEO Sharon Osen is the newest member of the Content Evolution federation Board of AdvisorsRESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution today announces Sharon Osen as a member of the Content Evolution Board of Advisors. Sharon Osen is the CEO and Founder of Brandifference, providing services to clients seeking to amplify and accelerate their growth trajectory.
Osen served as CMO at Perricone MD, SVP Global Marketing at La Prairie, and Global Marketing Director at Colgate Palmolive, along with roles at L’Oreal, Gillette, Interbrand, and Siegel & Gale. Osen has worked with many leading brands, including: Aerie / American Eagle, Amore Pacific, Avya Skincare, BCG, DHC, Estée Lauder, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Gunthy-Renker, Face Reality Skincare, Matouk, McDonald’s, MGM, Moelis & Co., Meaningful Beauty, PWP, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Ritz Carlton, Tommy Bahama, and Unilever.
Osen is a graduate of Cornell University and earned her MBA in Marketing and International Business from Columbia Business School. She’s been a speaker at The Luxury Interactive Conference, CMO Club, Luxury Marketing Council, and the NYU Stern Business School. Sharon has been interviewed by The Harvard Business Review, serves as a Mentor for The Ember Company, and is a Member of CEW and Columbia Business School Women’s Circle, and is now a Board Advisor to Content Evolution.
“We are delighted to have Sharon join Content Evolution’s Board of Advisors,” says Kevin Clark, Federation Leader & President of Content Evolution. “Sharon brings experience in emotional branding and fresh thinking for our federation and its future.”
Content Evolution is a federation of professional practice companies working in research and voice-of-people, strategy and business models, brand strategy and management, and customer and employee experience and presence. This month Content Evolution celebrates 20 years of listening and leading for clients and thoughtful leaders around the world.
