Legal Outreach Clinic in Topeka

Provided by Kansas Legal Services with funding from the Shawnee County Advocacy Council on Aging (SCACA)

A thirty-minute presentation will be held 9:30 am about Powers of Attorney, Living Wills, and Basics of Estate Planning, followed by an opportunity to have advance directive legal documents such as Powers of Attorney and Living Wills prepared on the spot FOR FREE.

Kansas Legal Services will be available to meet with community members age 60+ about their specific legal concerns. Legal advice on additional topics such as Probate, Collection, and Family Law, or any other civil legal matter, can be provided.

Please come take advantage of this great opportunity.

Documents that can be prepared for free include:

Financial Power of Attorney

Health Care Power of Attorney

Living Will

To reserve your spot to meet individually with Kansas Legal Services staff contact CRC Care Center (785) 233-1365 and request to be added to the sign-up sheet.

(No need to sign up to attend the presentation portion of the event.)

*Assistance provided on a first come, first served basis. Individuals will be required to complete a short application form prior to meeting with an attorney. For additional information, please contact: Laura Hansen, Elder Law Paralegal Kansas Legal Services (785) 354-8531