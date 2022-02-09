Chef Entrepreneur Ahmad Ashkar Launches Coal Fired Halal Chicken Franchise
Chicken Pollo by Chef Ahmad Ashkar is Now Open and Offers Authentic, Delicious and Healthy Halal Eats at Affordable Price to Guests and Business Owners.
Chicken Pollo is America's first national halal franchise focused on coal fired Peruvian-style chicken. Consumers are demanding fresh, tasty and affordable options and halal chicken answers the call.”WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Entrepreneur Ahmad Ashkar has launched a new and innovative food franchise this month called, “Chicken Pollo.” The brand is focusing on coal fired halal rotisserie chicken and is using proprietary technology to prep, cook and deliver. Inspired by a traditional Peruvian classic, pollo a la brasa, Chef Ahmad Ashkar’s new concept takes the guesswork out of finding great Peruvian-style chicken and doubles down on the booming halal meat sector in the USA. “Here in DC, we have hundreds of chicken spots, but most are hit and miss depending on what day of the week and time you order and none are exclusively halal branded. The food at Chicken Pollo is made and packaged using state of the art technology, ensuring it is always fresh, hot and delicious - every time, whether you are dining in or ordering online.”
— Ahmad Ashkar
The full menu includes staples like black beans, slaw, yuca, chicken soup, signature waffle fries and authentic green and yellow sauce. The company also offers a wide range of chicken wings and a double fried chicken sandwich which comes in three flavors: original, honey butter and red fire. While you won’t find any alfajores on the dessert menu, guests will be able to try, “mamool” a Palestinian inspired cookie aligned with founder Ahmad Ashkar’s heritage, which is remarkably similar to the Peruvian classic, but uses date cream in place of caramel. Franchise operators will benefit from one of the most aggressive partner programs in the country and will leverage a nationwide distribution network of fresh ingredients, paper supplies and packaged goods. With rising protein costs and supply chain shortages across the US, healthy, farm raised halal chicken represents a booming market opportunity that is good for both consumers and business owners alike.
Chicken Pollo will launch operations out of Northern Virginia and is currently offering delivery and pickup out of its first location in Vienna, VA. The company is co-headquartered between Los Angeles, CA and Washington, DC and has plans to open five company owned units this year.
For more information related to franchising or any questions please email them at: franchise@chickpollo.com.
About Chicken Pollo
Chicken Pollo was founded by midwest born and raised entrepreneur, author and award winning chef and restaurateur, Ahmad Ashkar. The company’s mission is to bring delicious, affordable and halal food to America by leveraging technology. The company benefits from the use of proprietary technology and equipment used to prepare, cook and deliver it’s food. Learn more at www.chickpollo.com or it's founder here or on instagram.
