IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market to Witness Growth in Revenue from US$ 16.1 Bn in 2022 to over US$ 64.5 Bn by 2031

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market 2022-2031

New Study Reports "IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031" has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

The global IT infrastructure monitoring market is estimated to accelerate a high CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period (2022-2031). As such, the market is set to expand around 3.6X and close in on a valuation of US$ 64.5 Bn by 2031.

IT infrastructure is becoming more complex, larger, and more distributed, as many organizations are adopting advanced technologies. IT departments are upgrading existing systems to make them capable of adopting to hardware changes, support machine virtualization, and run applications across disparate data centers.

IT Infrastructure monitoring solutions help organizations meet service level agreements (SLAs). IT departments set SLAs according to the level of performance they can expect from their devices, networks, servers, and resources. Monitoring solutions help IT departments drive decision-making about resource provisioning, troubleshooting, and capacity planning.

In the recent past, companies have been offering services to a wide range of clients across different verticals using various platforms by making use of microservices to deliver data due to ease of use. Various tech players are developing remote monitoring solutions to make sure remote infrastructure is working smoothly for employees. This has led to increase in usage of IT infrastructure monitoring services across regions of the world.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, SolarWinds Inc., Sumo Logic, Micro Focus, ManageEngine (Zoho Corp), Cisco System, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Splunk Inc, Nagios Enterprises, Datadog, Pulseway, LogicMonitor, Inc., ScienceLogic

Demand for application performance monitoring software, among standalone software, is estimated to surge. However, endpoint management software is estimated to continue to hold a significant market share through 2031.

The IT & telecom sector is expected to emerge as a high-growth market. However, BFSI is estimated to dominate the market share through 2031.

By deployment, on-premise is currently leading the market. Although, demand for cloud deployment is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of nearly 15% through 2031.

By enterprise size, large enterprises are estimated to hold substantial market share; however, demand from SMEs is expected to expand faster at a CAGR of over 14% throughout the next ten years.

The South Asia & Pacific IT infrastructure monitoring market is expected to register a high CAGR owing to growing demand for enterprise networking from small & medium enterprises across the region.

The market for IT infrastructure monitoring in Japan and the U.K. is expected to surge ahead at growth rates of around 15% and 16%, respectively.

“IT Infrastructure monitoring tools provide immediate visibility into system performance, enabling users to quickly detect problems and identify trends. These tools enable faster, easier, and a more affordable way for system administrators and site engineers to identify and correct infrastructure problems,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Manufacturers

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

