David Robinson, President of Howard Capital Management, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST FINANCIAL PLANNING FIRM”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. David Robinson, prominent financial analyst, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best BEST FINANCIAL PLANNING FIRM - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Mr. David Robinson, President of Howard Capital Management into our BoLAA family."

Founded in 1974, Howard Capital Management is a fee-based financial services company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. David Robinson and his educated team have been providing clients with impartial investment advice and guidance for decades. Howard Capital Management ensures a dedicated, experienced, and diverse team of professionals. The team works diligently with high-net-worth families and individuals, foundations, charitable entities, and endowments to help preserve and grow their wealth. Howard Capital Management operates upon the foundation of strategic thinking and independent analysis to provide their clients with traditional, yet time-proven techniques to manage wealth.

David Robinson joined Howard Capital Management in 2002. As President, Mr. Robinson oversees the operations of Howard Capital Management as well as manages portfolios for a number of individuals and families, provisioning both investment counsel and portfolio management services. He heads the Investment Committee, which makes decisions for Howard Capital Management regarding asset allocation and portfolio holdings. Prior to joining Howard Capital Management, Mr. Robinson graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a B.A. in economics, as well as the University of Michigan Law School with a J.D.. David also earned the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) in 1999.

Howard Capital Management understands the common objective of most clients: to protect and grow their capital. This is the mission that drives the company on a daily basis. Rather than taking a rigid approach to asset management, they combine different disciplines to offer personalized and strategically sound solutions to each of their clients. Since their inception, they have channeled their expertise into designing and executing investment strategies to assist their clients in meeting their short-term and long-term goals.

