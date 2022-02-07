Women/Men Fertility Test Market Sees Boost Since Pandemic, Growth Opportunities Case Study [2020-2027]

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in awareness of fertility testing, launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy, and declining fertility rates across the globe drive the global fertility test market. However, high cost of fertility testing monitors and unproven accuracy of ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients hinder the market growth. On the contrary, sale of fertility testing devices via online platforms is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global Fertility Test Market Size was accounted for $462.23 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the boom in the e-commerce sector enabled the customers to order fertility home test kits, boosting its demand.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in lockdown across several countries. Thus, the government forced fertility clinics to shut down to curb the spread of Covid-19. This affected the demand for fertility test products.

• However, the boom in the e-commerce sector enabled the customers to order fertility home test kits.

The report segments the global fertility testing market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, the market is classified into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The ovulation prediction kits segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the fertility monitors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. The female fertility testing segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The global fertility test market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The global fertility test market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Fairhaven Health LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Fertility Focus Limited, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., HiLin Life Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Advacare Pharma, and UEBE Medical.



