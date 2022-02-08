Rave Laundry Opens State-of-the-Art Washers and Dryers in West and North West Boise
With Rave Laundry's state-of-the-art Electrolux machines, you'll be done with your laundry in less than an hour.
Extending the rave to new locations, Rave Laundry opens 2 new branches at West and North West Boise.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the cleanest laundromats in Idaho has opened 2 new locations in the city of Boise, Idaho:
- Rave Laundry Boise, Vista at 2602 West Canal Street, and
- Rave Laundry North West Boise at 10390 West State Street.
The 2 new locations carry with them the same premium services people raved about in Meridian and Fairview Avenue - from the state-of-the-art washers and dryers, full-time friendly attendants, free parking and curbside assistance, to the free Wi-Fi and cable TV.
Rave Laundry’s biggest washers hold up to 80 pounds, that’s 4-5 times larger than your normal household washing machine, so you can wash more in 1 load. And with their state-of-the-art Electrolux washers, you’ll be done with your laundry in less than an hour.
They also offer Wash, Dry and Fold for $1.50/pound for a minimum of 15 pounds, so you can just drop off your laundry and pick them up cleaned, dried and folded. They'll wash your comforter, rug, sleeping bag, throw blanket, pillow and animal bed (for prices, head out to their Wash, Dry, Fold page).
Rave Laundry also serves at:
- 6873 West Fairview Avenue, Boise, Idaho
- 132 East Fairview Avenue, Meridian, Idaho.
And their open from 8am to 8pm (last wash).
For more information about their their services, locations and contact numbers, please head to their website at www.ravelaundry.com.
