NATIONAL BASKETBALL RETIRED PLAYERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES LEGENDS ALL-STAR AUCTION

-Legends All-Star Auction to Feature Five Basketballs Autographed by Former NBA All-Stars- -All Proceeds to Benefit the NBRPA's Legends Care Programs-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) today announced the launch of the Legends All-Star Auction, a Legends Care fundraiser. The Legends All-Star Auction will feature five (5) NBA official game basketballs autographed by former NBA All-Stars, with all proceeds benefiting the NBRPA’s Legends Care programs. Fans can bid online in the Legends All-Star Auction, beginning on Monday, February 14 at 8am CT through Monday, February 21 at 11 pm CT, exclusively at 32auctions.com/LegendsAllStarAuction.

The five (5) autographed NBA official game basketballs up for bid in the Legends All-Star Auction are:

• 2-time NBA All-Star and NBRPA Board Member, Caron Butler – valued at $100

• 7-time NBA All-Star and HOFer, Alonzo Mourning - valued at $400

• 10-time NBA All-Star and HOFer, Paul Pierce – valued at $300

• 3-time NBA All-Star, Glen Rice – valued at $100

• 4-time NBA All-Star and HOFer, Ben Wallace – valued at $200

For more information about the NBRPA’s Legends Care programs, please visit legendsofbasketball.com/LegendsCare.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association:

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, WNBA and Harlem Globetrotters. It is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Vice Chairman Dave Cowens, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Thurl Bailey, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, David Naves and Sheryl Swoopes. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

To follow along with the NBRPA, find them on social media at @NBAalumni on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch or on Facebook at NBA Alumni.

