Feb. 7- Feb. 12, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Feb. 7
9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind event Location: Capitol Rotunda, 2nd floor MEDIA ACCESS
11:55 a.m. Speak with Washington City Youth Council Location: Gold Room
12:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Casey Snider Location: Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with Incident Command Team Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Meet with senior advisor for equity and inclusion Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Feb. 8
9 a.m. Meet with Mori Paulsen, president of Bank of America Utah Location: Virtual meeting
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room
11:15 a.m. Teach 8th grade U.S. History as a substitute teacher Location: Westlake Junior High School, 3451 W. 6200 South, Taylorsville
4 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Speaker Wilson’s Office
5:45 p.m. Speak at Lighting of the Olympic Cauldron Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium MEDIA ACCESS
6:40 p.m. Interview for 2030 Olympic Bid for Utah Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Wednesday, Feb. 9
8 a.m. Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location: Virtual meeting
9:15 a.m. Speak at Iron County Leadership Academy Location: Gold Room
9:45 a.m. Meet with Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with constituent Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with constituent Location: Virtual meeting
2:45 p.m. Meet with Dr. Bethami Dobkin, president of Westminster College Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with constituent Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, Feb. 10
9 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
10 a.m. Speak at Utah Clean Slate kick-off press conference Location: Capitol, Old Supreme Court Room MEDIA ACCESS
10:45 a.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Speak at CMT Engineering Laboratories All Hand Summit Location: Grand Ballroom, Hilton Hotel, Salt Lake City
Friday, Feb. 11
10 a.m. Speak at event honoring Gold Star families Location: Gold Room
7:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Hunting Expo Location: Salt Palace Convention Center
Saturday, Feb. 12
12:30 p.m. Speak at “Hamilton” student reception and musical Location: Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Feb. 7
8 a.m. Meet with Lt. Governor’s team Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with Incident Command Team Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 8
7:45 a.m. Meet with Sen. Vickers and Rep. Schultz Location: Rep. Schultz’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room
4 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Speaker Wilson’s office
6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show Location: Virtual meeting MEDIA ACCESS
Wednesday, Feb. 9
8 a.m. Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location: Virtual meeting
9 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room
12:30 p.m. Speak at Iron County Leadership Academy Location: Capitol, Hall of Governors
1:30 p.m. Meet with Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Thursday, Feb. 10
7:30 a.m. Meet with legislators Location: Rampton Room
8 a.m. Attend Constitutional Defense Council meeting Location: Aspen Room, East Senate Building
9 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
10 a.m. Speak at Better Days 2020 anniversary event Location: Gold Room
10:45 a.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Crystal Young Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
5 p.m. Host Town Hall Location: River Bridge Event Center, 1225 S. Main St., Spanish Fork MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Friday, Feb. 11
8 a.m. Attend Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill Location: Capitol Rotunda
10 a.m. Attend Gold Star family event Location: Gold Room
Saturday, Feb. 12
7:30 a.m. Attend Bills & Bagels Location: Nebo School District Office
6:30 p.m. Speak at “Hamilton” student reception and musical Location: Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City
