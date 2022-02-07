Feb. 7- Feb. 12, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 7 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 10 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Virtual meeting 11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind event Location: Capitol Rotunda, 2nd floor MEDIA ACCESS 11:55 a.m. Speak with Washington City Youth Council Location: Gold Room 12:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Casey Snider Location: Governor’s Office 1:15 p.m. Meet with Incident Command Team Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office 2:45 p.m. Meet with senior advisor for equity and inclusion Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Feb. 8

9 a.m. Meet with Mori Paulsen, president of Bank of America Utah Location: Virtual meeting

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room

11:15 a.m. Teach 8th grade U.S. History as a substitute teacher Location: Westlake Junior High School, 3451 W. 6200 South, Taylorsville

4 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Speaker Wilson’s Office

5:45 p.m. Speak at Lighting of the Olympic Cauldron Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium MEDIA ACCESS

6:40 p.m. Interview for 2030 Olympic Bid for Utah Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Wednesday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location: Virtual meeting

9:15 a.m. Speak at Iron County Leadership Academy Location: Gold Room

9:45 a.m. Meet with Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson Location: Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Meet with constituent Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with constituent Location: Virtual meeting

2:45 p.m. Meet with Dr. Bethami Dobkin, president of Westminster College Location: Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Meet with constituent Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, Feb. 10 9 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 10 a.m. Speak at Utah Clean Slate kick-off press conference Location: Capitol, Old Supreme Court Room MEDIA ACCESS 10:45 a.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Governor’s Office 6 p.m. Speak at CMT Engineering Laboratories All Hand Summit Location: Grand Ballroom, Hilton Hotel, Salt Lake City

Friday, Feb. 11

10 a.m. Speak at event honoring Gold Star families Location: Gold Room

7:45 p.m. Speak at Utah Hunting Expo Location: Salt Palace Convention Center

Saturday, Feb. 12

12:30 p.m. Speak at “Hamilton” student reception and musical Location: Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 7 8 a.m. Meet with Lt. Governor’s team Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 10 a.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Virtual meeting 11 a.m. Meet with director of elections Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 1:15 p.m. Meet with Incident Command Team Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 8 7:45 a.m. Meet with Sen. Vickers and Rep. Schultz Location: Rep. Schultz’s Office 9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room 4 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Speaker Wilson’s office 6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show Location: Virtual meeting MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Feb. 9 8 a.m. Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location: Virtual meeting 9 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 10:15 a.m. Meet with legislative interns Location: Gold Room 12:30 p.m. Speak at Iron County Leadership Academy Location: Capitol, Hall of Governors 1:30 p.m. Meet with Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson Location: Lt. Governor’s Office Thursday, Feb. 10 7:30 a.m. Meet with legislators Location: Rampton Room 8 a.m. Attend Constitutional Defense Council meeting Location: Aspen Room, East Senate Building 9 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 10 a.m. Speak at Better Days 2020 anniversary event Location: Gold Room 10:45 a.m. Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with legislative team Location: Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with Crystal Young Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 5 p.m. Host Town Hall Location: River Bridge Event Center, 1225 S. Main St., Spanish Fork MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, Feb. 11 8 a.m. Attend Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill Location: Capitol Rotunda 10 a.m. Attend Gold Star family event Location: Gold Room

Saturday, Feb. 12 7:30 a.m. Attend Bills & Bagels Location: Nebo School District Office 6:30 p.m. Speak at “Hamilton” student reception and musical Location: Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

