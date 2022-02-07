Submit Release
Feb. 7- Feb. 12, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 7

9 a.m.         Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

10 a.m.       Meet with legislative team Location:    Virtual meeting

11:30 a.m.  Speak at Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind event Location: Capitol Rotunda, 2nd floor MEDIA ACCESS

11:55 a.m. Speak with Washington City Youth Council  Location: Gold Room

12:45 p.m.  Meet with Rep. Casey Snider Location:    Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Incident Command Team Location:    Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with general counsel Location:    Governor’s Office

2:45 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor for equity and inclusion Location:    Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Feb. 8

9 a.m.         Meet with Mori Paulsen, president of Bank of America Utah Location:    Virtual meeting

9:45 a.m.    Meet with legislative interns Location:    Gold Room

11:15 a.m.  Teach 8th grade U.S. History as a substitute teacher Location:    Westlake Junior High School, 3451 W. 6200 South, Taylorsville

4 p.m.         Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location:    Speaker Wilson’s Office

5:45 p.m.    Speak at Lighting of the Olympic Cauldron Location:    Rice-Eccles Stadium MEDIA ACCESS

6:40 p.m.    Interview for 2030 Olympic Bid for Utah Location:    Rice-Eccles Stadium

Wednesday, Feb. 9

8 a.m. Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

9:15 a.m.    Speak at Iron County Leadership Academy Location:    Gold Room

9:45 a.m.    Meet with Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson Location:    Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m.  Meet with legislative interns Location:    Gold Room

1:30 p.m.    Meet with constituent Location:    Governor’s Office

2 p.m.         Meet with constituent Location:    Virtual meeting

2:45 p.m.    Meet with Dr. Bethami Dobkin, president of Westminster College Location:    Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m.    Meet with constituent Location:    Governor’s Office

Thursday, Feb. 10

9 a.m.         Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership Location:    Senate Majority Caucus Room

10 a.m.       Speak at Utah Clean Slate kick-off press conference  Location:    Capitol, Old Supreme Court Room MEDIA ACCESS

10:45 a.m.  Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court  Location:    Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with legislative team Location:    Governor’s Office

6 p.m.         Speak at CMT Engineering Laboratories All Hand Summit  Location:    Grand Ballroom, Hilton Hotel, Salt Lake City

Friday, Feb. 11

10 a.m.       Speak at event honoring Gold Star families Location:    Gold Room

7:45 p.m.    Speak at Utah Hunting Expo Location:    Salt Palace Convention Center

Saturday, Feb. 12

12:30 p.m.  Speak at “Hamilton” student reception and musical Location:    Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Feb. 7

8 a.m.         Meet with Lt. Governor’s team  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

9 a.m.         Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

10 a.m.       Meet with legislative team Location:    Virtual meeting

11 a.m.       Meet with director of elections Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Incident Command Team Location:    Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

2:30 p.m.    Meet with general counsel  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Feb. 8

7:45 a.m.    Meet with Sen. Vickers and Rep. Schultz  Location:    Rep. Schultz’s Office

9:45 a.m.    Meet with legislative interns Location:    Gold Room

4 p.m.         Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson  Location:    Speaker Wilson’s office

6 p.m.         Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show Location:    Virtual meeting MEDIA ACCESS

Wednesday, Feb. 9

8 a.m.         Meet with Legislative Minority Leadership Location:    Virtual meeting

9 a.m.         Meet with chief innovation officer  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m.  Meet with legislative interns Location:    Gold Room

12:30 p.m.  Speak at Iron County Leadership Academy Location:    Capitol, Hall of Governors 

1:30 p.m.    Meet with Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Thursday, Feb. 10

7:30 a.m.    Meet with legislators  Location:    Rampton Room

8 a.m.         Attend Constitutional Defense Council meeting   Location:    Aspen Room, East Senate Building 

9 a.m.         Meet with House and Senate Majority leadership  Location:    Senate Majority Caucus Room 

10 a.m.       Speak at Better Days 2020 anniversary event   Location:    Gold Room 

10:45 a.m.  Interview candidates for Third District Juvenile Court  Location:    Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with legislative team Location:    Governor’s Office

3 p.m.         Meet with Crystal Young Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

5 p.m.         Host Town Hall   Location:    River Bridge Event Center, 1225 S. Main St., Spanish Fork MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

Friday, Feb. 11

8 a.m.         Attend Outdoor Recreation Day on the Hill  Location:    Capitol Rotunda 

10 a.m.       Attend Gold Star family event  Location:    Gold Room

Saturday, Feb. 12

7:30 a.m.    Attend Bills & Bagels Location:    Nebo School District Office

6:30 p.m.    Speak at “Hamilton” student reception and musical Location:    Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., Salt Lake City

