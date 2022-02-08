Morcom International Is Awarded a Contract for a Network Monitoring System for the District of Columbia
The System Enables Monitoring of Public Safety Radio System Amplifiers Through a Portal and Securely Shutting Them Down Remotely When NecessaryCHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morcom International, an industry leader in the design and implementation of public safety and broadband wireless infrastructure systems, has been awarded a contract to design, build, and maintain a one-stop centralized system monitoring solution to notify the District of Columbia Office of Unified Communication (OUC) when key alarms are generated at the Public Safety Radio System Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDA) installed in buildings throughout various locations within the District.
The OUC is responsible for providing emergency and non-emergency communications for the District through the city-wide 700-800 MHz public safety radio communications network.
The BDAs are vital for in-building radio coverage for communications during emergency responses by first responders.
This Network Monitoring System (NMS) is designed to provide 24x7x365 monitoring of all BDAs within the OUC In Building Wireless program. The System will allow OUC to monitor and report on the status of BDA operations through a portal and securely shut them down remotely when necessary. A BDA malfunction can cause interference on the District’s Public Safety Radio System that the First Responders rely on for mission critical communications.
There are approximately 230 buildings that retransmit the District’s Public Safety Radio System in these buildings. Additionally, the District intends to implement many more additional BDA systems in the coming months. There are approximately 55 new BDA projects expected every year. The NMS contract was awarded to Morcom for one year, with an option to renew for four additional years.
“Morcom’s selection by OUC is another demonstration of our leading-edge expertise in design and implementation of public safety infrastructure systems,” said Manuel Ojeda, Morcom founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Morcom is honored to partner with OUC for this critical project, and we are delighted to provide the necessary tools for the District’s first responders with this mission critical solution.”
The NMS is currently in its design phase and will be rolled out in stages over the coming months.
About Morcom International
Morcom International, Inc. offers the highest degree of expertise in the design and implementation of critical wireless communications and weather information systems. Since 1984, Morcom has created leading edge, in-building wireless solutions and broadband wireless infrastructure systems globally. Hundreds of businesses rely on Morcom to design and implement secure networks for their communication systems demands. Morcom products and services are used by aviation companies, defense companies, government agencies, aerospace companies, security companies, and technology companies. Visit www.morcom.com for additional information.
