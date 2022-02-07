Attorney General Paxton has reached an opioid settlement of $225 million with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. General Paxton has fought for Texans who have been impacted by the improper marketing of opioids manufactured by the pharmaceutical companies, which have caused the tragic deaths of several thousand people every year.

“This agreement is not only another win for Texas, but a major step in the right direction to help people overcome opioid addiction,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for their role in this devastating epidemic. These resources will be used to fund recovery initiatives that will help countless Texans.”

As part of the settlement, Teva will also provide $75 million worth of the medication Narcan, which is a lifesaving intervention for opioid overdoses. Narcan can reverse the frequently fatal effects of illegal street drugs such as fentanyl and heroin, as well as most prescription opioid pain relievers. This settlement will provide needed resources to local law enforcement and the medical personnel who are fighting the opioid epidemic in our communities.

This is the fourth statewide opioid settlement Attorney General Paxton has finalized for Texas. With the addition of this settlement, General Paxton has secured over $618 million from Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson, and McKinsey.

To read the settlement click here.