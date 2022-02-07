Woman Injured in Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer II Christopher McKee 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 7, 2022

Littleton, NH – On Saturday, February 5, 2022, a woman crashed the snowmobile that she was operating on Corridor 5 in Littleton. Shortly before 1:00 p.m., Leslie Caribo, 57, of Leicester, MA, drifted off the side of corridor 5 snowmobile trail in deep powder on the ungroomed section of trail. Caribo was attempting a sharp left turn when the incident happened. Due to the deep powder, the machine would not turn and ended up in a ditch where Caribo came off the snowmobile and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A call was placed to 911 after the incident occurred, and other riders in the area assisted Caribo while waiting for first responders.

Upon receiving word of the incident, Littleton Fire Department and Ambulance, Littleton Police Department, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene of the crash. Because of the distance of the crash scene to the nearest road, Littleton Fire Department used a tracked utility terrain vehicle to transport rescue personnel to the scene and Caribo out of the woods to an awaiting ambulance. She was transported by Littleton ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.