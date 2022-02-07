Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Prepare Central Pennsylvania Apprentices for In-Demand Careers in the Electrical Industry

Continuing his commitment to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce, Governor Tom Wolf today announced $296,061 has been awarded to York Electrical Institute to help train the next generation of in-demand apprentices.

“Supporting programs that allow Pennsylvanians to earn a paycheck while they learn valuable skills is one of the best investments the commonwealth can make,” said Gov. Wolf. “Apprenticeship programs such as the ones offered at York Electrical Institute help prepare a new generation of skilled electricians while creating a sought-after pipeline of workers that our businesses need to thrive.”

York Electrical Institute will use the funding, awarded through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, to improve the quality of their electricians’ registered apprenticeship program. The funding will be used to purchase new equipment including: a Lab-Volt Rigging Trainer that allows for the safe movement of heavy pieces of equipment and teaches students how to conduct pre-use equipment inspection; dissectible motors for hands-on construction/reconstruction and operation of multiple machine configurations; ​and a solar and wind trainer for interactive, alternative energy systems learning. The institute will also purchase 12 classroom laptops to run 3-D Building Information Modeling (BIM) software that is used in all aspects of construction.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous investment in electrical apprenticeship in South Central PA,” said Timothy Griffin, director of education at York Electrical Institute. “This will help us carry out the mission of training new electrical workers on foundational and emerging technologies through high quality hands-on instruction. Apprentices will be able to safely acquire and practice new skills necessary to succeed in this expanding and ever-changing industry.”

York Electrical Institute offers three pre-apprentice programs: the Youth Bootcamp, an introduction to becoming a construction or maintenance electrician; the Interim Credentials Program, which provides an opportunity for students to take apprentice-level courses prior to high school graduation; and the Adult Pre-Apprenticeship Program, which prepares adults to enter the electrical industry. There are currently 47 apprentices in the electricians’ registered apprenticeship program.

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.