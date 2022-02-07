When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 03, 2022 FDA Publish Date: February 06, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with lead Company Name: El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) El Leoncito, El Super Leon brands Product Description: Product Description Saladitos Dry Salted Plums with and without Chili

El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks Inc of San Diego, CA (February 3rd, 2022) is recalling Saladitos Dry Salted Plums with and without Chili, El Leoncito and El Super Leon brands, because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. Exposure to larger amounts of lead can cause lead poisoning. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount of and duration of lead exposure and age of the person exposed.

Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of lead that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with lead poisoning may not look or act sick. Lead poising in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

Products were distributed in California to different retails stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, and cash & carry stores. Products are packaged in plastic peg bags and usually sold near the registers at the stores. All of the lot codes for the product are included in the recall of Saladitos.

The affected products are sold under brands El Leoncito and El Super Leon and each package has a net weight of 1.05oz, 1.4oz, and 16oz. The Dry Salted Plum product is packaged with a green top packaging and the Dry Salted Plum with Chili and chamoy is packaged with red top packaging.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) analyzed a sample at our location, and a sample from a store. Lab results showed the items had unsafe levels of lead.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDPH.

Consumers who had acquired Dry Salted Plums from El Super Leon and El Leoncito brands in any of the presentations can dispose of the item. Any question regarding the recall you can call 619-271-0846, from 8am-2pm PST M-F.