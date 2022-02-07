Submit Release
ATMOsphere Launches First World Summit Conference for Natural Refrigerant Technologies, Free Attendance

Natural Refrigerants conference summit

Announcing ATMOsphere World Summit 2022!

The World Summit 2022 takes place online for 24 hours on March 30-31, featuring natural refrigerant webinars addressing the global future of cooling & heating.

COVID-19 has changed the market for natural refrigerants. The World Summit aims to answer the question, ‘What is the new future?’”
— Marc Chasserot, CEO of ATMOsphere.
BRUSSELS , BELGIUM , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has announced the ATMO World Summit, a new online natural refrigerant conference that will discuss the future of cooling and heating worldwide.

The World Summit will be a 24-hour event, starting at 10am Central European time on March 30 and continuing in the Americas and Asia Pacific timezones. The event will include webinars and presentations covering natural refrigerants like CO2 (R744), hydrocarbons, ammonia/NH3 (R717), water and air.

The webinar program will include presentations from long-time natural refrigerant leaders like Alfa Laval, Danfoss, Dorin, Energy Recovery, GEA, Johnson Controls, TEKO, and Temprite. Topics will range from technology to market trends and policy.

There is still time for manufacturers to join and present their latest innovations and expertise to the global cooling and heating industry. Learn more here (Event Page).

The natural refrigerant conference is free to attend and registration will open soon. It will be attended by a range of stakeholders such as end users, contractors, manufacturers, policy makers and members of academia.

“COVID-19 has changed the market for natural refrigerants,” said Marc Chasserot, CEO of ATMOsphere. “The World Summit aims to answer the question, ‘What is the new future?’”.

The World Summit is built on the success of the 2021 Virtual Trade Show (VTS), with an updated format including even more webinars from a variety of natural refrigerant industry leaders sharing their experiences.

Silvia Scaldaferri
ATMOsphere
