How to Choose an Investment Location: UK Expat and Foreign National Guide

The location of a buy-to-let property is one of the most important factors in determining the success of the investment.

London has the lowest capital growth projection of any region in the UK by 2025 – only 12.6%.

Newcastle currently has the highest rental yield in the UK - 6.92%.

With the mortgage options for UK expats and foreign nationals constantly growing, affordability isn’t as much of a constraint as it once was for UK expat and foreign national investors.