Tailgating Detection System Market Size Worth US$ 99.5 million By 2028 | CAGR 6.6%: The Insight Partners
Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with Tailgating Detection System to Provide Opportunities for Tailgating Detection System GrowthNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Tailgating Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 63.5 million in 2021 to US$ 99.5 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Strategic Insights
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 63.5 million in 2021
Market Size Value by US$ 99.5 million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Forecast Period 2021-2028
Base Year 2021
No. of Pages 124
No. Tables 60
No. of Charts & Figures 70
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Type and Application
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
With the rise in industrialization in developed and developing countries, risks across all commercial and government premises have increased over the years. The real-time monitoring of all activities in these premises has become a necessity to ensure minimal harm to individuals, assets, and data. Thus, many companies are focused on developing tailgating detection systems empowered with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for enabling real-time threat detection.
Camiolog, Inc, offers tailgating detection systems for unauthorized access detection at commercial and government premises. The company transforms conventional 2D cameras into 3D sensors using artificial intelligence and machine learning, eliminating the costs and complexities that are associated with the installation of specialized hardware. By segmenting and monitoring people as they travel on a 3D floor-plane grid defining the spaces inside and outside of each entrance, cameras attain a new sense of depth and understanding, thus ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, assets, and data within the complex.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tailgating Detection System Market Growth
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant number of manufacturing plants were temporarily shut or operating with the minimum workforce, and the supply chain of components and raw materials was disrupted, which are a few of the critical challenges faced by the manufacturers in North America. Since the US has one of the largest construction industries, the demand for tailgating detection systems is always high. Further, according to Associated General Contractors, 40% of construction firms laid off staff due to the pandemic. Thus, a slowdown in the construction industry had led to delays in construction project completion, which subsequently affected the tailgating detection system market in 2020.
Surging Adoption of Imaging Measurement System Propels Tailgate Detection System Market Growth
The imaging measurement system is a software-based tailgate detecting system that uses advanced video analytics capabilities for detecting tailgate. The system can identify the tailgate of a person and a vehicle. When the tailgate is detected by the system, video footage of the incident is captured by the system, and an alarm is triggered to inform the security personnel of the facility. Furthermore, the advanced image processing algorithms used in video analytics can also identify people’s count and license plate of vehicles. As governments across the globe are highly emphasizing developing smart cities for better management of road traffic, citizen safety, and energy along with economic benefits, the adoption of imaging measurement systems is expected to gain traction in the coming years. Moreover, the imaging measurement system is a highly customizable and scalable solution, which is among other factors encouraging its adoption among end-users, thus boosting the tailgate detection system market growth.
Tailgating Detection System Market Application-Based Insights
Based on application, the tailgate detection system market is bifurcated into commercial, government departments, and organizations. The government departments and organizations segment led the market in 2021. The government departments and organizations consist of various government facilities, defense facilities, railway stations, airports, ports, Municipalities, and utility stations. Owing to the increasing emphasis on national security, governments across the globe are investing significantly in advanced security solutions including tailgate detection systems.
Tailgating Detection System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd, Kouba Systems Inc.; Optex Co., Ltd., Detex Corporation, Optex Co., Ltd., ACTi Corporation, Integrated Design Ltd, FASTCOM Technology SA, IEE S.A., ANPR International Ltd and AllGoVision Technologies Pvt Ltd are among the key players in the global Tailgating Detection System market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
In 2020, Optex Co., Ltd. opened a new subsidiary, Optex Security B.V. in The Hague, The Netherlands to strengthen business operations in Europe.
In 2019, Integrated Design Ltd launched Glassgate 400 Plus, a glass panel speed gate having lanes of up to 1200mm wide with a tailgate detection feature.
