GlobalBackgroundScreening.com Announces Carlos Crameri as Chief Technology Marketing Officer

ROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalBackgroundScreening.com is excited to announce that it has hired Carlos Crameri as its new Chief Technology Marketing Officer (CTMO). Mr. Crameri has a plethora of experience in the background screening industry and brings unique skills to the table. From organizing logistics for court researcher routes around the USA, wholesale background screening data, and Consumer Reporting Agency experience, as well as working for the 9th fastest growing private company in North America, a FinTech company, just to name a few.In addition to this, he's been a subcontractor for Thomson Reuters for over 8 years and has been the CEO of CuriousCheck, a national digital marketing agency that specializes in social media management, SEO, branded podcasts and advertising.As CTMO for Global Background Screening, Mr. Crameri will be responsible for leading all technology and marketing initiatives."Carlos brings over 20 years of experience in Consumer Data Marketing, Sales and Management with a demonstrated track record of leading high-growth organizations," said Tracy Shatus, Global Background Screening's President & CEO. “For the last year, Carlos’ digital marketing company, CuriousCheck has single-handedly reshaped our whole company. Adding us on numerous 1st place rankings on Google, to changing our business model to an on-demand ecommerce type of platform available in almost any country in the world. We believe it to now be the easiest background check service for employment in the world, getting away from the difficult, and complex ordering of the traditional screening companies.”Mr. Crameri will be responsible for developing and enhancing relationships with strategic technology partners and vendors, as well as leading the company's marketing efforts going forward.His knowledge and expertise will be a valuable asset to Global Background Screening, LLC as they continue to improve their global background screening process for employers and property owners around the USA and abroad.With this new appointment, it's clear that GlobalBackgroundScreening.com is taking necessary steps to ensure they are providing the best services.Learn more on how to order:

