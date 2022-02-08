Ignite Power Welcomes Prof. Eugene Kandel to the Company's Advisory Board

Prof. Eugene Kandel

Prof. Eugene Kandel is joining the company’s Advisory Board, utilizing his varied experiences to support further growth and impact

I’m excited and honored to join this disruptive company and to support its ambitious vision of reaching a vast impact on a global scale” — Prof. Eugene Kandel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power is pleased to announce that Prof. Eugene Kandel is joining the company’s Advisory Board, utilizing his varied experiences and capabilities to support further growth and impact.

Prof. Kandel combines solid academic credentials with his experience in leading the economic policy of the Israeli government and acting as a connector of the Israeli tech ecosystem with business and government leaders around the world, creating a positive impact on a global scale.

Prof. Kandel holds a BA and MA in Economics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and an MBA and Ph.D. in Economics from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago. He is Emil Spyer Professor of Economics and Finance at the Hebrew University at Jerusalem. His research in Financial Markets, Financial Intermediaries, and Corporate Finance and Strategy is published in world-leading Finance and Economics journals. He is a member of the Center for the Study of Rationality at the Hebrew University, a Research Fellow of the Center for Economic Policy and Research in London, and a Fellow of the European Corporate Governance Institute.

Between 2009 and 2015, Kandel served as the Head of the National Economic Council and the Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of Israel and was instrumental in designing the most important economic policies. He chaired and served on numerous committees, and consulted government agencies, private companies, financial institutions, and non-profit organizations around the world.

In November 2015, Prof. Kandel became the CEO of Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), a non-profit dedicated to strengthening Israel’s innovation ecosystem and connecting it to governments and organizations solving global problems. In 2021, he stepped down as CEO and became Co-Chairman of a new organization – Start Up Nation Policy Institute – advising on innovation policy in Israel and abroad.

“We are excited and honored to have an industry legend as Prof. Kandel on Ignite’s Advisory Board,” says Yariv Cohen, Ignite Power’s CEO. “His vast experience in finance, venture and strategy, will boost Ignite’s growth and expansion and support our goals to impact hundreds of millions of people in Africa and beyond.”

“I have been following the evolution of Ignite Power with admiration for several years now, and I’m excited and honored to join this disruptive company and to support its ambitious vision of reaching a vast impact on a global scale,” says Prof. Kandel. “For the last decade I have been learning and exploring the vast potential that emerging markets present to build sustainable, successful businesses while creating tremendous impact on millions of people, thousands of communities and dozens of countries. I’m looking forward to assisting Ignite in realizing this potential.”

About Ignite Power:

Ignite is the fastest-growing Pan-African developer, distributor, and financier of solar-based projects, providing customers across the SSA region with state-of-the-art solutions to their everyday needs. Its mission is to empower hundreds of millions of people by utilizing advanced technologies, smart financing models, and extensive on-field operations, leading Africa into a more sustainable and inclusive future.