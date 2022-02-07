JFS at Home Partners with Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences in Boca Raton to Provide 24-Hour Nursing Support
JFS At Home Will Help Independent Living Residents by Providing Qualified Nurses Who Offer an Added Layer of Security
We are proud to partner with Sinai Residences to provide peace of mind for the community’s independent living residents”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton based JFS at Home, a non-profit licensed home health agency that is affiliated with Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (Rales JFS), announced today a new partnership with Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences, a continuing care residential community in Boca Raton. Through the partnership, JFS at Home will provide 24-hour licensed nursing support for Independent Living residents at Sinai Residences.
JFS at Home helps seniors age in place and offers different levels of support depending on need, including non-medical and private duty services. For Sinai Residences, JFS at Home will provide independent living residents with round the clock nurses who conduct wellness checks and respond to residents in need of assistance.
As a licensed private duty home health agency, JFS at Home offers qualified caregivers who assist with medication reminders, mobility assistance, personal care and respite relief for caregivers. The agency will also offer fee for service care assessments and private pay medication set up care through its licensed Skilled Nurse Registry, JFS Senior Care.
“We are proud to partner with Sinai Residences to provide peace of mind for the community’s independent living residents,” said Marissa Gordon, Administrator for JFS at Home. “Our mission is to promote healthy aging and we look forward to ensuring that the residents we support continue to live independently with the added security of our trusted and compassionate nurses.”
JFS at Home currently offers clients the following services:
Personal Care: Baths, showers, dressing, grooming, oral hygiene, skin care, and toileting.
Mobility: Range of motion exercises, ambulation, transfers, assistance with cane/walker use.
Meal Preparation: Preparation of meals according to dietary needs and assistance with feeding.
Assistance with Self-administration of Medication: Ensuring that clients take medications at prescribed time.
Light Housekeeping: Changing bed linen, washing dishes, light laundry, emptying trash, etc.
Companionship: Socialization and encouragement to participate in recreational activities; assistance with shopping, errands, and appointments; and advocacy in the healthcare setting.
Transportation: Errands, doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, etc.
Respite Care: Relief for Family Caregivers.
Over the years, JFS at Home has offered expert care and exceled in their ability to advise families in need of managing their aging loved ones. JFS at Home continues to expand their team, adding client-focused and professionally experienced Companions, Home Health Aides and Certified Nursing Assistants to care for and assist seniors in the aging process.
For additional information visit www.jfshome.org or contact Marissa Gordon, Administrator, at 561.852.HOME (4663) or MarissaG@JFSHome.Org.
About JFS at Home
JFS at Home is a nonprofit organization that provides the full-spectrum of private duty home care for seniors so they can remain living at home where they feel most comfortable with the greatest level of wellness, dignity and independence throughout life. Such services are often a welcome alternative to moving to a nursing home or assisted living facility. Learn more at www.jfshome.org.
About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.sinairesidences.com.
About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services
For 40 years, Rales JFS has provided help, hope and humanity through their comprehensive range of programs that serve people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, programs include food and financial assistance, affordable counseling and mental health services, senior services, programs for children and families, career and employment services and many volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ralesjfs.org or email info@ralesjfs.org.
