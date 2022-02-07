Global and China Catheter Market is Estimated to Growing at a 4.9% CAGR by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic

Global and China Catheter Market

New Research Study "Global and China Catheter Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

A catheter is a medical instrument that is implanted into the body to relieve cancer or perform surgery. It's used to provide intravenous fluids, medications, and parenteral care. Indwelling catheters, external catheters, and short-term catheters are the three main types of catheters.

Global and China catheters market is expected to account around US$ 57.1 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Rising number in adoption of cardiac catheterization is expected to drive growth of the global and China catheters market during the forecast period. For instance, according to American Heart Association 2019 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, 1,016,000 cardiac catheterizations and 3,244 heart transplants were performed in the U.S. in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Use of Foley catheter may lead to urinary tract infection (UTI), which is expected to hamper growth of the global and China catheters market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, according to the study “Prevalence of Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections and Associated Factors among Patients Attending Hospitals in Bushenyi District, Uganda”, published, the prevalence of UTI was around 32.2% on the basis of study.

The global and China catheters market was accounted around US$ 38.7 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value over US$ 57.1 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR around 4.9% between 2020 and 2027. Rising number of cardiac catheterization is expected to drive growth of the global and China catheters market over the forecast period.

Urology Catheters segment held a significant position in the global and China catheters market in 2019, accounting for 39.2% share in terms of value, followed by cardiovascular catheter and Intravenous Catheters, respectively. The growth of the global and China catheters market is attributed to rising product releases over the forecast period.

Rising incidences of coronary artery disorders is expected to pose demand for cardiac catheters. For instance, according to American Heart Association 2019 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, coronary events are expected to occur in around 1,055,000 people, including around 720,000 new and over 335,000 recurrent coronary events in the U.S. in 2019.

Technological advancements related to catheters are expected to drive growth of the global and China catheters market. For instance, in March 2020, InventHelp, a leading inventor service firm, announced development of VAGISHIELD, a catheter membrane that makes it easier to insert Foley catheters and keeps them from accidentally touching the vaginal canal.

Major players are dominating in the global and China catheters market include, Cordis (Cardinal Health), B. BRAUN, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, Medtronic plc, Teleflex Corporation, RIST Neurovascular, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Edwards Lifesciences, Merit Medical, Biotronik, Osypka AG, BALT, Japan Lifeline, Lepu, ACT, Microport, Boston Scientific Corporation, SCW Medicath, Convatec Group PLC, Coloplast A/S, Bactiguard, Dentsply, Hollister Incorporated, Rochester Medical Corporation, Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd., Fuqing Medical, Songhang, Medsuyun, Sanli, Haiou Medical, Chensheng Medical, World Medical and CATHETRIX.

• March 2020: Hollister Incorporated announced that the company does not anticipate any impact to its ability to supply ostomy or intermittent catheter products due to the spread of COVID-19

• May 2019: Medtronic plc launched the Telescope Guide Extension Catheter, a newly designed catheter used to provide additional backup support and access to distal lesions

